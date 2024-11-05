2024 Election Results

Featured races
The win continues the state’s streak of going red in every presidential election since it went for Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Here's a look at how Texans voted in the presidential, U.S. Senate and House races.
Flanked by family and staff, Trump spoke to a convention center ballroom crowd in West Palm Beach after Fox News had projected that he had won — but before the Associated Press called the race.
Texas Republicans reaffirmed their overwhelming control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election. But a crop of fresh Republican faces in the Texas House could have big implications for the balance of power in the chamber, including the state’s ongoing battle over school vouchers.
Preliminary results showed Cruz leading Allred by 55.7% to 42.3% following one of the most-expensive congressional contests in Texas history.