Abortion Providers Want Supreme Court To Restore Some Services During Pandemic

By Mitchell Ferman | The Texas Tribune 4 minutes ago
  • A Planned Parenthood office in Austin with a mural of a woman holding a globe on the side of it.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

In what has been an ongoing legal dispute over Texans' access to abortion during the new coronavirus pandemic, abortion providers on Saturday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take emergency action to restore “essential, time-sensitive medication abortion services.”

On Friday, a federal appeals court supported Republican Texas officials' near-total abortion ban by prohibiting the procedure under all but a few circumstances as COVID-19 spreads. That court said for now, the only patients who may terminate their pregnancies in Texas are those who would pass the legal gestational limit for abortions while a gubernatorial emergency order barring elective medical procedures remains in place.

“The past few weeks have been untenable for Texans in need of time-sensitive abortion procedures,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting head of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “We’ve heard patients grow increasingly more desperate for care. Gov. [Greg] Abbott has blocked abortion access for mothers who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, people quarantined with abusive partners, and patients with fatal fetal diagnoses."

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cited a March 22 executive order from Abbott, which barred medical procedures that are not "immediately medically necessary," and declared that all abortions were prohibited except those critical to the life or health of the patient. State officials said the prohibition was critical to preserve medical resources, like masks and gloves, as hospitals gear up for an onslaught of patients with COVID-19.

From The Texas Tribune

Abortion
Coronavirus
U.S. Supreme Court
Planned Parenthood
COVID-19

Related Content

Federal Appeals Court Once Again Allows Texas To Block Many Abortions

By Apr 10, 2020
A nurse practitioner consults with a patient at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Austin.
Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune

In the latest turn of a whiplash-inducing federal court battle over Texas GOP officials’ near-total ban on abortion during the novel coronavirus outbreak, a federal appeals court on Friday once again lent support to state officials and prohibited the procedure under all but a few narrow circumstances.

Texas' Abortion Ban Is Halted By A Federal Court – Again

By Apr 9, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A federal court has – yet again – temporarily halted Texas’ ban on abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued on order last month banning procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the outbreak, which he said includes abortions.

Fifth Circuit Upholds Texas' Abortion Ban During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020
A Planned Parenthood office in Austin with a mural of a woman holding a globe on the side of it.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas can continue to ban abortions as COVID-19 continues to infect more people in the state, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Fifth Circuit Temporarily Allows Texas To Continue Banning Abortions During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Mar 31, 2020
Planned Parenthood office
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted a lower court ruling that stopped Texas officials from banning abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.