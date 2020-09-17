Addressing Students Who Stole Black Lives Matter Signs, Leander ISD Says It 'Condemns Racism'

Leander ISD officials publicly denounced the actions of students caught on video over the summer removing Black Lives Matter yard signs and yelling a racist remark.

“Leander ISD condemns racism in any form," Superintendent Bruce Gearing, Cedar Park High School Principal John Sloan and Cedar Park Middle School Principal Keith Morgan said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The group of students, which included at least three LISD students, were caught on a home surveillance video in July stealing signs in the Twin Creeks neighborhood. One shouted a racial slur. The district said the group included middle- and high schoolers.

The video was posted on Nextdoor and recirculated this week.

Cedar Park Police said it issued three citations. The school officials said they had concluded an investigation and that those involved had "received consequences."

"Disciplinary action plays its part. So does peer-to-peer discourse and shared learning from mistakes and failure," their statement said. "Both campuses have staff members (and students at CPHS) leading conversations around equity, diversity, and access on our campuses. This will continue to be a focus area for our entire district and we are using the incident that occurred this summer as an opportunity to grow as individuals, educators, and as a community.”

They said details surrounding the incident and any repercussions could not be disclosed due to privacy rules.  

