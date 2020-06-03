Amusement Parks, Performance Halls And Outdoor Events Can Reopen This Month In Texas

Businesses in Texas previously operating at 25% capacity, such as bars and gyms, can now operate at 50% capacity, and restaurants will be able to offer dine-in service at 75% capacity starting June 12.

The governor's office on Wednesday announced the latest phase in its plan to reopen the Texas economy. In addition to changes to capacity limits, this phase allows amusement parks, performance halls, outdoor events and more to reopen this month.

Amusement parks in counties that have seen fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 can operate at 50% of normal operating limits starting now. Beginning June 19, all amusement parks can operate at 50%. Parks must screen employees for symptoms before their shifts, as well as check the temperatures of guests who allow it.

Fine arts performance halls can open June 10 at 50% of their listed capacity. Outdoor halls do not have occupancy limits, but must keep groups of guests at least 6 feet apart.

Outdoor events with 500 or more people will be allowed to be held – including July 4 celebrations. People should keep 6 feet away from others outside of the group they came with. County judges or mayors, though, can decide if certain outdoor events should be modified or limited based on the impacts of COVID-19 in their city or county.

On-set or on-location media production can start again now, as long as employees, crew, cast and others can keep 6 feet social distancing while working.

Video game facilities can open at 50% capacity starting June 10. Games will need to be at least 6 feet apart.

For a complete list of businesses that are allowed to reopen and details about certain restrictions, go here.

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

