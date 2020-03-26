Austin City Council Approves 60-Day 'Grace Period' For Owed Rent

Austin tenants affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic will have 60 days to come up with owed rent once a landlord starts threatening eviction.

With a unanimous vote Thursday, council members approved an ordinance adding another step to the eviction process, thereby slowing a potential force out for renters who are unable to pay rent because their wages have dried up. It goes into effect immediately.

RELATED | Rent Deferred. Full Amount Due. What Landlords Are Telling Tenants During The COVID-19 Crisis.

“No one should lose their home during the pandemic,” said Council Member Greg Casar, who brought the item forward. “It’s wrong and it’s also terrible for public health.”

Before council’s vote, landlords could still file evictions against tenants, although Travis County judges would not hear these cases. Judges have suspended eviction hearings until at least May 9.

This new rule buys renters time by adding a step to the eviction process, which typically begins when a landlord posts a "notice to vacate" sign on a tenant’s door. This indicates their intent to file an eviction with the courts within days unless the tenant pays rent or moves out.

The city’s order now requires landlords to notify tenants of a "proposed eviction" first, giving tenants 60 days to respond or pay rent in full before the landlord can begin the official eviction process.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.