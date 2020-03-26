Austin City Council Approves 60-Day 'Grace Period' For Owed Rent

By 47 minutes ago
  An eviction notice is posted on a home in Southwest Austin in 2018.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin tenants affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic will have 60 days to come up with owed rent once a landlord starts threatening eviction.

With a unanimous vote Thursday, council members approved an ordinance adding another step to the eviction process, thereby slowing a potential force out for renters who are unable to pay rent because their wages have dried up. It goes into effect immediately.

“No one should lose their home during the pandemic,” said Council Member Greg Casar, who brought the item forward. “It’s wrong and it’s also terrible for public health.”

Before council’s vote, landlords could still file evictions against tenants, although Travis County judges would not hear these cases. Judges have suspended eviction hearings until at least May 9.

This new rule buys renters time by adding a step to the eviction process, which typically begins when a landlord posts a "notice to vacate" sign on a tenant’s door. This indicates their intent to file an eviction with the courts within days unless the tenant pays rent or moves out.

The city’s order now requires landlords to notify tenants of a "proposed eviction" first, giving tenants 60 days to respond or pay rent in full before the landlord can begin the official eviction process.

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.