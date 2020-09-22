Austin Public Health Official Warns Flu Season Plus COVID-19 Could Stress Hospital System

By & 45 minutes ago
  • A bed in a field hospital set up at the convention center
    The city set up an alternative care site at the convention center over the summer in case area hospitals became overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Coronavirus cases in Austin and Travis County have been inching up since Sept. 1, though hospitalizations have dropped by 20%, Austin's top doctor said Tuesday.

One of the reasons for that is an increase in infections among 10- to 19-year-olds, most of whom don’t need to be hospitalized, Austin Public Health’s Dr. Mark Escott said. He told Travis County commissioners that hospital capacity is not a problem right now, but that could change with the onset of flu season.

“When we look at last year and the bad flu season that we had, our ICU capacity was maxed out just from flu,” he said. “If you imagine flu plus COVID-19, it’s just not going to be sustainable. We are going to have to ration care.”

Public health officials have been urging people to get vaccinated against flu. The Southern Hemisphere, where winter is ending, offers a glimmer of hope: Australia had a record light flu season, thanks to vaccinations and people wearing masks.

Also Tuesday, the Travis County commissioners approved Escott's reappointment as interim public health authority. Precinct 2 Commissioner Brigid Shea voiced some exasperation over how long the process of finding a permanent health authority has taken. The position has officially been open for more than 18 months.

Escott suggested the pandemic and compensation package might make it difficult to find the right candidate. He told Shea he has not received any extra pay for the 60-to-80-hour work weeks he’s put in since March. 

"OK, I'll just say that's not acceptable to me," Shea said, "and we've been documenting a lot of additional work that's been required by COVID and paying for it with CARES funding. I would certainly hope that the city would find a way to compensate you sufficiently for what you're doing.”

The city has allocated some extra money for someone to cover Escott’s other duties as EMS medical director one day a week. Austin Public Health is governed by both the city and the county. 

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Mark Escott
Austin Public Health
Travis County Commissioners
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin Public Health Official Says Governor Relaxed Capacity Rules Too Soon

By Sep 18, 2020
UT Austin students wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at DKR Stadium before the Sept. 12 football game against UT-El Paso.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Austin Public Health’s interim health authority says he would’ve rather waited a few more weeks before easing capacity restrictions for businesses in the area.

College, High School Students In Austin Are Testing Positive For COVID At Exponentially Higher Rates

By Sep 15, 2020
A floor marker at UT Austin's Student Union reminds students to stay 6 feet apart.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

High school and college-aged students are testing positive for COVID-19 at a much higher rate than the area's overall population, Austin's top public health expert says.

Austin-Travis County Loosens COVID-19 Guidelines As Schools Prepare To Reopen

By Aug 25, 2020
A sign in the lobby of UT Austin's Belo Center for New Media tells students and others not to rearrange chairs.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin area is loosening COVID-19 guidelines as new cases level off.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical authority for Austin Public Health, told the Austin City Council on Tuesday that cases have plateaued in the last few weeks and that he's "confident" in suggesting a transition from stage 4 of the health authority's risk-based guidelines to stage 3.

COVID-19 Cases Decline, But Austin Public Health Says Personal Safety Precautions Should Not

By Sep 1, 2020
Michael Minasi / KUT

As he has done time and again over the past six months, Austin Public Health interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday that residents need to stay vigilant about wearing masks and social distancing. Otherwise, in weeks’ time, he says we could return to where we were at the end of June, when public health officials feared coronavirus cases could overwhelm our hospitals.

Health Official Says Austin Needs To Strictly Follow Safety Rules As Schools Prepare To Open

By Aug 19, 2020
Sisters Danielle and Kimberly Medina pack a U-Haul to move to a new apartment on West Campus before the start of UT's fall semester.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The top doctor at Austin Public Health says Austin and Travis County are doing a good job preventing the spread of coronavirus. But, Dr. Mark Escott says, residents will need to do a better job to lower the number of daily new cases to single digits. 

Austin's COVID-19 Case Count Is Slow, Making Contact Tracing Ineffective. Blame The Fax Machine.

By Jun 23, 2020
A sign at the entrance of Austin Public Health's drive-thru testing site in North Austin.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

As Texas sees record spikes in new coronavirus cases, Austin and Travis County's accounting for infections is lagging. A record-breaking surge in cases is partly to blame, but there's another culprit: the fax machine.