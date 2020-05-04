Austin, Travis County Encourage Wearing Masks And Minimizing Social Contact As Businesses Reopen

A previous version of this post included a video to allow viewers to watch the press conference live. The city had technical issues with the feed, so the video has been removed. Check back for updates.

Austin and Travis County leaders re-emphasized Monday that the local “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders are still in effect.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott let his statewide stay-at-home order expire and issued a new order that allows restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters and malls to reopen Friday with certain capacity limits and health protocols.

Austin and Travis County say their local actions are consistent with Abbott’s new order, which requires people to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Previously, the exception to that rule was to access essential services, but now the exception includes accessing the newly reopened businesses, according to a press release from the city and county.

The local orders expire May 8, but officials plan to extend them later this week with some modifications that comply with Abbott’s order, according to the release.

Austin and Travis County will still require people to use face coverings in public, they said, but under the state rules they cannot enforce the requirement through civil or criminal penalties.

“The real penalty for not wearing a face covering in Austin is that more people will get sick and some of them will die,” Mayor Steve Adler said in the press release. “That should be penalty enough. Our community acts through the choices that individuals make. Together, we will decide how COVID-19 will impact us. Let’s make the right choices.”

The local orders still ban gatherings of people who do not live together and require social distancing in public. Travel is allowed only for essential services or to go to reopened businesses. People can still go outside for exercise.

The city and county say it’s unclear whether the reopening of certain businesses will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases that would impact hospital capacity, but public health officials “will monitor for increased infections and hospitalizations over the next three to four weeks — the period of time needed to measure any impact and determine if new action is necessary.”

“With case numbers and deaths continuing to rise, there is no doubt Travis County continues to be threatened by COVID-19. This is why we must extend Stay Home, Work Safe,” Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said in the press release. “Face coverings and social distancing are helping. Now is not the time to abandon these effective measures.”

Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said in the release that, locally, officials were looking into similar reopening plans, but they were anticipating a “later implementation date given the needs of our community.”

“We need the community to continue to stay home, practice physical distancing, and use fabric face coverings when in public,” he said.

