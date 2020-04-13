Austin, Travis County Extend Stay-At-Home Orders, Require Public To Wear Face Coverings

    The Austin skyline during the coronavirus pandemic.
Austin and Travis County are extending their stay-at-home orders until May 8, officials announced Monday. 

The original orders were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. 

Under the extended orders, people are also now required to wear fabric face coverings when conducting essential work or activities.

“Everyone over the age of ten must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in a public building, using public transportation or ride shares, pumping gas and while outside when six feet of physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained,” the city said in a statement. “A face covering is not required when eating, riding in a personal vehicle, alone in a separate single space, or in the presence of other members of your residence.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

