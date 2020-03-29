COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Closes Park Amenities, Capital Metro To Suspend Fares

We'll be updating this story throughout the weekend with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Friday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin closes park amenities

The City of Austin has closed most park amenities — but not parks themselves — in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure affects all park features, except for restrooms and drinking fountains. Basketball and tennis courts, skate parks and pavilions are all closed as of Saturday. Playgrounds and exercise equipment were closed last week.

Other park spaces, like trails and golf courses, remain open — as long as users practice physical distancing from others.

Capital Metro to suspend fares starting Wednesday

Austin’s transit agency, Capital Metro, says it will stop charging passenger fares starting April 1.

The move is an effort to reduce crowding at fareboxes and entrances as passengers scan their tickets or pay cash.

“Our goal is to protect our operators and customers from close physical proximity to reduce the spread of the virus,” the agency said in a news release. “We are currently serving customers that use our service to perform essential duties, and this is a way we can support them.”

Users of the MetroAccess service will still need to show an ID.

Cap Metro’s ridership has plummeted 65% during the coronavirus pandemic. People are discouraged from using the service unless absolutely necessary — and to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet if they do have to ride the bus.