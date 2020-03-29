COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Closes Park Amenities, Capital Metro To Suspend Fares

By 1 hour ago
  • A Capital Metro bus displays a public health message during the coronavirus pandemic.
    A Capital Metro bus displays a public health message during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the weekend with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Friday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin closes park amenities

The City of Austin has closed most park amenities — but not parks themselves — in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure affects all park features, except for restrooms and drinking fountains. Basketball and tennis courts, skate parks and pavilions are all closed as of Saturday. Playgrounds and exercise equipment were closed last week.

Other park spaces, like trails and golf courses, remain open — as long as users practice physical distancing from others.

Capital Metro to suspend fares starting Wednesday

Austin’s transit agency, Capital Metro, says it will stop charging passenger fares starting April 1. 

The move is an effort to reduce crowding at fareboxes and entrances as passengers scan their tickets or pay cash.

“Our goal is to protect our operators and customers from close physical proximity to reduce the spread of the virus,” the agency said in a news release. “We are currently serving customers that use our service to perform essential duties, and this is a way we can support them.”

Users of the MetroAccess service will still need to show an ID.

Cap Metro’s ridership has plummeted 65% during the coronavirus pandemic. People are discouraged from using the service unless absolutely necessary — and to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet if they do have to ride the bus. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Saving 'Several Thousand Lives' Will Come Down To How Motivated Austinites Are, Adler Says

By Mar 27, 2020
The Fairmont Hotel is lit up with ATX inside a heart.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler commended Austinites this week for their work in physical distancing and cutting daily interactions by 50%. New models from UT Austin suggest we’ll need to cut those interactions even more – to 90% – to keep our health care system from being overloaded.

Adler joined KUT’s Jimmy Maas for All Things Considered to talk about getting those interactions down and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. 

Why It Takes So Long To Get Most COVID-19 Test Results

By Julie Appleby 2 hours ago

After a slow start, testing for COVID-19 has begun to ramp up in recent weeks. Giant commercial labs have jumped into the effort, drive-up testing sites have been established in some places, and new types of tests have been approved under emergency rules set by the Food and Drug Administration.

COVID-19 March 27 Updates: Austin Reports First Death, Texas Cities Can't Restrict Gun Sales

By Mar 27, 2020
A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

A Person Staying At The Salvation Army's Downtown Shelter Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

By Mar 27, 2020
The Salvation Army shelter in downtown Austin.
Julia Reihs / KUT

A person staying at its downtown homeless shelter tested positive for COVID-19, Austin Salvation Army said Friday.

The person was sharing a living space with 19 other people, but has been transferred from the shelter to a local hotel.