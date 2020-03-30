COVID-19 Live Updates: Hays County Confirms Three More Cases, Says Six People Have Recovered

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from the weekend, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 6:15 a.m. — Williamson County reports first death from COVID-19

Williamson County says a man in his 70s is the first person to die from the coronvirus. He died on Saturday but the local health department has not released any other information due to privacy protection laws.

"To the family, we are heartbroken for your loss," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. "To the rest of the community, I emphasize that it is everyone's responsibility to stay home and stay safe in order to protect our community, our families, and especially the most vulnerable among us."

Officials say, of the 37 confirmed cases in Williamson County, eight have been hospitalized and seven have recovered.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Three more cases confirmed in Hays County; six are recovered

Hays County has three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 16. All cases are adults.

Six patients have recovered, but 10 cases are still active. The countys says 170 people have tested negative for the disease so far. Three people have been hospitalized for it, but only two remain in the hospital.

Here’s a breakdown of where the Hays County cases have been found:

Austin (some Hays County residents have an Austin address): 2 total; 1 active

Buda: 5 total; 4 active

Dripping Springs: 1 total; 0 active

Kyle: 5 total; 4 active

San Marcos: 3 total; 1 active

Catch up on what happened over the weekend

Gov. Abbott expands travel restrictions; Trump extends social distancing guidelines

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added more locations to his self-quarantine requirement Sunday. He said people traveling by air from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as from anywhere in California and Washington, must self-quarantine for 14 days once they get to Texas.

Additionally, anyone traveling here from Louisiana by road must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Abbott also announced the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will serve as the state’s first pop-up hospital during the pandemic. Officials are looking for more spaces like this to convert into medical facilities in places such as Austin, San Antonio, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso, the governor said.

President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines urging Americans to social distance to April 30. He had initially said the guidelines would be in place for 15 days, but on Sunday Trump said the guidelines will ask U.S. residents to socially distance for another month.

He said the worst days of the pandemic could hit the U.S. in two weeks.

Other local coronavirus news from the weekend: