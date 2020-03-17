How To Get Help (And Help) In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

We'll keep this post updated on how people can help and get help in the Austin area during the coronavirus pandemic. Know of something missing from this list? Email Andy@KUT.org.

If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first. If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

How to access meals (and how to donate)

The Central Texas Food Bank says it anticipates a dramatic increase in the need for its services in the coming weeks and months.

"A gift today helps ensure that our shelves are stocked so we can respond when we’re needed most," the food bank says. "Donate today!"

The organization says a $25 donation provides 100 meals for neighbors in need.

The food bank has a map of locations where you can get hot meals and groceries in Austin. Enter your location to find what's available near you.

Starting March 23, Austin Independent School District will prepare and distribute meals for students under the age of 19 at 14 sites across the city while school is closed. Visit Austin ISD's website for distribution times and more information.

H-E-B is hiring to help keep shelves stocked

The grocery store company is hiring temporary workers to help stock, bag and run checkouts. The new jobs will help, H-E-B says, on two fronts: Its stores have had a huge increase in traffic, and some food-service workers are in need of temporary employment while restaurants are forced to close.

Travis County puts evictions on hold; Austin Energy keeps utilities running

As of Friday, evictions have been paused in the Austin area at least through April 1. Writs of possession, which give the county constable a right to forcibly remove someone from their home after they’ve been evicted, have also been stalled for 60 days.

Austin Energy announced Friday morning it would suspend all shutoffs of utilities due to unpaid bills. For most customers, this includes electricity, water, trash collection and recycling. Read more about this from KUT's Audrey McGlinchy.

How to support Austin music when you can't leave your house

KUT's sister station KUTX has an entire guide devoted to helping Austin musicians and the businesses that support them. National organizations like MusicCares and local nonprofits like HAAM can provide a safety net.

The SIMS Foundation is a local group dedicated to providing mental health and substance use recovery services for the Austin music community. For immediate support, call 512-472-HELP (4357) — a 24/7 helpline for those in mental health crisis in Travis County.

For fans looking to support local artists, I Lost My Gig and the Red River Cultural District's Banding Together ATX campaign are just some of your options.

Donate blood as Austin faces a critical shortage

We Are Blood, Central Texas' blood bank, says it is in serious need of blood donations as more and more people stay home and blood drives are canceled.

"We urge our community members to donate blood or platelets now to help us prepare for further impacts from the coronavirus," the blood bank said in a tweet.

We Are Blood has updated its safety measures for donors and staff, including cleaning surfaces after each donor's visit.

Households with students can access free broadband, Wi-Fi

Charter Communications is offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.

"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely," the company said in a statement.

To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

How to help people experiencing homelessness

Salvation Army of Austin is seeking donations for cleaning supplies. You can make donations by buying available supplies at Salvation Army's Amazon wish list.

Lifeworks Austin, which serves younger Austinites experiencing homelessness, is asking people to donate gift cards for grocery stores – specifically H-E-B, Walmart or Target. You can mail in or drop off gift cards at Lifeworks on 3700 S. First St., Austin.