MAP: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Locations In Austin And How To Access Them

Several public and private entities have set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, so people can be tested for the disease without having to enter a clinic and risk exposure to the coronavirus. The setup is intended to protect health care workers from contracting the disease, too.

But not all sites work the same. Some require a phone or video screening prior to determine if a test is needed. Others complete assessments on the spot and then decide if you’ll be given a test. Completing a screening or just showing up doesn’t guarantee you’ll be tested. That’s up to the health care provider, and the availability of tests has been limited.

Here’s a map of drive-thru testing sites in the Austin area. Below that, read more about each location’s process.

We'll be updating this page throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Got a tip? Email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Emergency Center

www.austinemergencycenters.net

Anderson Mill

Address: 13435 Hwy. 183 North, Ste. 311, Austin

Phone: 512-614-1200

Hours: Every day, 8 a.m. to midnight

Far West

Address: 3563 Far West Blvd., Ste 110, Austin

Phone: 512-481-2321

Hours: Every day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mueller

Address: 1801 E. 51st St., Bldg. H., Austin

Phone: 512-322-5104

Hours: Every day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Lamar

Address: 4015 South Lamar Blvd., Austin

Phone: 512-774-5780

Hours: Every day, 8 a.m. to midnight

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? You do not need to do anything. You can show up impromptu. Doctors or nurses will evaluate you from your car and determine if a test is needed.

How long does it take to get results? Two to six days.

Does testing require payment or insurance? Yes. Non-insured or unemployed patients are charged an at-cost price. Insured patients’ insurance will be charged for the testing and assessment.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? Quantitative real-time rtPCR testing (FDA-authorized under emergency use authorization).

Do people have to be in a car or can they walk up? AEC says the drive-thru is designed so patients can avoid entering the emergency room and potentially being exposed; it protects the health care workers, too. But patients can walk up if they choose.

Austin Regional Clinic

www.austinregionalclinic.com

ARC Cedar Park

Address: 801 E. Whitestone Blvd., Bldg. C, Cedar Park

Phone: 512-259-3467

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARC Round Rock

Address: 940 Hesters Crossing Road, Round Rock

Phone: 512-244-9024

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARC Far West

Address: 6835 Austin Center Blvd., Austin

Phone: 512-346-6611

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARC South First

Address: 3828 S. First St., Austin

Phone: 512-443-1311

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARC Southwest

Address: 1807 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. 490, Austin

Phone: 512-282-8967

Hours: Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARC Kyle Plum Creek

Address: 4100 Everett St., Kyle

Phone: 512-295-1333

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? Patients must have an in-clinic or telemedicine visit and a lab order from an ARC physician before coming to the drive-thru site. If you do drive up without this, you will be offered a telemedicine appointment right then, so a physician can see if a test is needed. Lab orders from other doctors outside of ARC are not accepted.

How long does it take to get results? Generally, one to three days.

Does testing require payment or insurance? ARC said most insurance companies are covering costs for the doctor visit and commercial lab tests. State labs aren’t charging patients for the test. Patients without insurance will be charged 25% of the cost of the doctor visit, and the cost of a test at a commercial lab is about $70.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? A nasal swab for now, but they expect to begin using a serology antibody test in the next few weeks.

Do people have to be in a car or can they walk up? ARC doesn’t accept walkups to the drive-thru for safety reasons, but ARC accepts walk-in patients inside the clinic. Patients are encouraged to book an appointment first, but if they do walk in, they will be screened first. If they have symptoms, they will be asked to wait in an area isolated from other patients while waiting to go into the exam room.

Baylor Scott & White

www.bswhealth.com

Austin

Address: 5251 W. U.S. Hwy 290, Austin

Phone: 512-654-2100

Round Rock

Address: 425 University Blvd., Round Rock

Phone: 512-509-0200

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? Baylor Scott & White drive-thru testing sites are available only to people who first take the online questionnaire on MyBSWHealth app or at MyBSWHealth.com and are directed to a testing location. The testing location may or may not be a drive-thru site.

Note: BS&W says its drive-thru sites are subject to change, so it’s important for people who think they have symptoms to follow the steps above first.

How long does it take to get results? Most test results have been delivered to patients within 24 hours.

Does testing require payment or insurance? BS&W says it does seek to bill insurance companies for testing associated with COVID-19; out-of-pocket costs associated with testing are expected to be waived by insurance. “No patient deemed appropriate for a COVID-19 test by a Baylor Scott & White provider will be denied the test regardless of their ability to pay,” BS&W says.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? A nasal swab.

CommUnityCare Health Centers

www.communitycaretx.org

CommUnityCare’s COVID-19 hotline (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): 512-978-8775

Hancock Center

Address: 1000 East 41st St., Ste. 925, Austin

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Barbara Jordan Elementary

Address: 6711 Johnny Morris Road, Austin

Hours: Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manor Senior High School

Address: 14832 Fm 973, Manor

Hours: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address: 4511 SH 71 E, Del Valle

Hours: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? No appointment, call ahead or documentation is needed. CommUnityCare says not everyone will be tested, though, only those who meet criteria in accordance with CDC guidelines.

How long does it take to get results? Two to three business days.

Does testing require payment or insurance? No.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? A nasal swab (PCR test).

Do people have to be in a car or can they walk up? They will take walk-ups.

Remedy

www.myremedy.com

Remedy

Address: 3200 Jones Road, Austin

Phone: 844-REMEDY-5

Hours: Every day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? Patients need an appointment first. You must first book a video visit where a provider will assess, diagnose and recommend testing. You’ll then be directed to the testing center with an appointment time.

How long does it take to get results? Typically two to four days.

Does testing require payment or insurance? Remedy says it’s “in-network” with most major insurers and Medicare. For people who are uninsured, the video visit is $49, and additional costs for the labs vary based on the availability of testing supplies and what lab is used. The total can cost from between $65 and $75 currently.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? Nasal swabs (PCR tests).

Do people have to be in a car or can they walk up? Patients must be in a car. Remedy also has an open air clinic for those who need it but can’t visit a traditional clinic out of fear of exposure to COVID-19. Patients first book a video consult and are directed to the appropriate care.

UT Health Austin

www.uthealthaustin.org

UT Health Austin

Address: 1601 Trinity St., Austin

Phone: 1-833-UT-CARES (833-882-2737)

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

What do patients need to do before showing up to get tested? Call the nurse triage line above to complete a screening. If you meet CDC criteria, you can make an appointment on the phone.

How long does it take to get results? Between 24 to 48 hours on average.

Does testing require payment or insurance? Yes, for most cases.

What kind of COVID-19 test do they use? A nasopharyngeal swab (PCR test).

Do people have to be in a car or can they walk up? You must be in a car.

Austin Public Health

Austin Public Health has set up an online tool that allows patients to input their symptoms and, if necessary, get a referral to a drive-thru testing site that day.

APH said it doesn’t share its testing site locations with the public, so you won't see them in the map above. But those who are referred for a test will be told where to go. Tests are at no cost to the individual.

Completing the online assessment doesn’t mean you’ll get a referral. APH is prioritizing health care workers and first responders working on the frontlines of the pandemic and high-risk individuals.

-

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.