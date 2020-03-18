How To Get Tested For The Coronavirus In Austin. (Not Just Anyone Can Get Tested.)

Austin public health officials say they've recieved about 1,000 COVID-19 test kits, acknowledging that there is still a huge gulf between the number of tests available and the number of people who want to be tested.

This does not include tests being performed by private health care providers.

Austin Public Health says it will prioritize health care workers, hospital patients and people at highest risk of complications from the coronavirus — including people in nursing homes.

The city says it has opened 11 dedicated testing sites open to the general public — but ONLY if they meet specific criteria. You must have a doctor's order to get the test. The city says you should follow these steps:

If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), avoid the risk of spread at clinics and hospitals by using telehealth virtual visits (see a list of services here) or calling your health provider. Your physician will determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms (i.e. influenza).

People with no insurance and no established provider experiencing Coronavirus-like symptoms should call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will triage people over the phone and send them to the appropriate location.

For suspected COVID-19 cases, your doctor will fill out a form. Austin Public Health will use this information to assess risk and criteria to determine whether a test is appropriate. You will be notified on whether you qualify for a test and will be provided with a test-site location. Until then, stay at home and self-distance.

Again, there may be private health care facilities that are offering testing, including the Baylor, Scott and White Clinic on North Burnet.

The city has taken several steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including closing dine-in facilities at all bars and restaurants, banning gatherings of more than 10 people and advising people keep their distance from others, wash hands frequently and stay at home if you feel sick.