COVID-19 Live Updates: Home Depot Stays Open To Meet Needs, Restaurant Owners Count On To-Go Orders

Confirmed cases in Austin: 23

What should I do if I think I have the coronavirus? If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first.

If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

Q&A: Your coronavirus questions answered by a panel of experts

How to get help (and help) in Austin

Update at 5:30 a.m. — New business owners count on to-go orders

Poornima Omkant and Omkant Noubad had planned on opening their new food cart, Vittle Vibes, on Friday. They already started paying rent for a space on West 23rd Street and San Antonio.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, their opening date is looking questionable.

“Hopefully everything will end soon and we can open soon,” Poornima said.

Poornima, a professional chef instructor, says she knows how important sanitization is in the food industry at all times. She says keeping Vittle Vibes a small, family-owned business makes it even easier to keep sanitization practices top-notch.

“It’s just with me and my daughter and my husband, and they’ll help me,” she said. “So it’s just going between just one person preparing everything, so we are well aware of all of the sanitization and everything so we’ll keep that going.”

The couple hopes to-go orders will help the business get started until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Home Depot stores change hours, remain open to meet needs

Home Depot is temporarily changing its store hours starting Thursday. While opening hours will remain the same, the stores will now close daily at 6 p.m.

The company says it’s keeping stores open during the coronavirus pandemic so businesses and homeowners have access to “urgently needed items,” such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, batteries and electrical and plumbing repair supplies.

The adjusted hours aim to give staff additional time to restock shelves and clean.

A doctor who practices within St. David's HealthCare tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, St. David's chief medical officer said Wednesday.

Dr. Ken Mitchell said St. David's was working to trace any potential exposure to patients and other health care workers, and St. David’s is contacting patients and providers who may need observation or testing.

"This exposure was not the result of a breach of protocol in our hospitals, and we will continue to follow our best practices for preventing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Public health officials say there are 23 positive tests for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, up from 17 on Tuesday night. There are likely more cases already, but testing has been limited.

The city says it now has about 1,000 testing kits and is rolling out 11 new testing sites. Priority is being given to health care providers, hospital patients and people who have conditions that could lead to complications from the coronavirus. Private health care providers are also offering testing.

People will need to be screened and have a doctor's order before getting tested.

A 64-year-old Plano man became the third person in Texas confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The second was confirmed Tuesday, a 77-year-old resident at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington. The first was a man in his late 90s in Matagorda County.

