COVID-19 Live Updates: St. David's Doctor Tests Positive; Austin-Area Cases Now Up To 23

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Tuesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Confirmed cases in Austin: 23

23 What should I do if I think I have the coronavirus? If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first.

If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first. If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location. Q&A: Your coronavirus questions answered by a panel of experts

Your coronavirus questions answered by a panel of experts How to get help (and help) in Austin

Update at 11:39 a.m. — St. David's doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A physician who practices within St. David's HealthCare has been confirmed as having a presumptive case of the coronavirus, said Dr. Ken Mitchell, St. David's chief medical officer.

Mitchell says they are working to trace any potential exposure to patients and other health care workers.

"The majority of the interaction between the physician and patients/staff occurred in areas where most healthcare workers were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), which reduces the risk of exposure to a very low level," Mitchell said.

St. David's is contacting patients and providers who may need observation and/or testing.

"This exposure was not the result of a breach of protocol in our hospitals, and we will continue to follow our best practices for preventing the spread of the coronavirus," Mitchell said.

Update at 11:20 a.m. — Austin now has 23 positive tests, nearly 1,000 testing kits

Public health officials say they now have 23 positive tests for COVID-19 in Austin, up from 17 on Tuesday night. There are likely more cases already, but testing has been limited.

The city says it now has about 1,000 testing kits and is rolling out 11 new testing sites. Priority is being given to health care providers, hospital patients and people who have conditions that could lead to complications from the coronavirus. Private health care providers are also offering

People will need to be screened and have a doctor's order before getting tested. More details here.

Update at 8:08 a.m. — Texas' second COVID-19 death confirmed in North Texas

Health officials in North Texas have confirmed the state’s second death from the coronavirus. Tarrant County Public Health says a senior adult who died on Sunday later tested positive for COVID-19.

The person lived at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington. Officials are still trying to find out how the person became infected and are monitoring other residents at the retirement home. People 60 years of age and older are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. There were at least 10 deaths at a nursing home outside Seattle, Washington due to an outbreak of the coronavirus there.

Update at 7:50 a.m. — Whole Foods limits hours, allows shoppers who are 60+ in early

Whole Foods grocery stores in the Austin area and nationwide are updating their hours. Starting Wednesday, stores in the U.S. and Canada will allow customers who are 60 and older to come in one hour before opening to the general public.

“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” the company said in a statement.

You’ll also notice reduced store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company said its stores are closing early to give staff more time to restock shelves, sanitize and rest in preparation for the next day.

Update at 5:15 a.m. — Diocese of Austin suspends public Masses

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin announced Tuesday evening it is suspending all public Masses and liturgies.

“While I hoped we would be able to continue to celebrate public Mass, I made this decision after prayerful discernment and in light of recent recommendations from public health officials,” Bishop Joe S. Vásquez wrote in a letter.

The diocese includes 127 parishes in 25 counties in Central Texas. Priests will still offer daily and Sunday Masses privately in the parish sanctuaries, Vásquez said. The Masses will be made available on social media.

He said funerals and weddings will be celebrated privately, with only close family and friends, following city and county orders that restrict the number of people that can gather in one space. People can still visit parish churches during normal hours for private prayer. Religious education programs are instructed to follow local school district closures.

Catch up on what happened Tuesday:

Austin Closes Bars, Prohibits Dining In At Restaurants And Limits Gatherings In Response To COVID-19

Austin Mayor Steve Adler ordered bars to close and restaurants to shut down dine-in service and banned gatherings of more than 10 people in the city. The changes, which went into effect at noon on Tuesday and last until May 11, aim to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Collectively and individually we get to decide as a community what kind of spike we're going to have as this virus begins to enter the general population,” Adler said during a news conference when the closures were announced.

Critical infrastructure — grocery stores, pharmacies, essential government buildings, schools and hospitals — are exempt from the order.

The city reported seven more cases of the disease Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17 in Austin-Travis County. The city says on its website that while it has not yet confirmed that Austin-Travis County has sustained person-to-person spread of the disease in the community, it should act as if it has.

The number of confirmed cases has been expected to rise as testing ramps up.

_