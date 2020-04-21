COVID-19 Live Updates: Local Health Authority Issues New Requirements To Protect Nursing Homes

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 4:30 a.m. — Local health authority introduces new mandates to protect nursing homes

Updated regulations from Austin Public Health aim to protect nursing homes and long-term care facilities against the spread of COVID-19.

Austin-Travis County’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott issued an order that mandates if a facility has a confirmed case, all patients, staff and next of kin must be notified. If two or more patients at the same facility test positive, the facility cannot accept new or returning patients until the facility has been cleared by Austin Public Health, and all staff must be made available for testing if requested.

Additional personnel and equipment may be sent to the facility to help staff until the outbreak is controlled.

The disease has been found at eight different nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Austin. So far, 67 staff members and 96 residents have been infected, and 15 residents have died related to the disease, according to APH.

“We cannot safely discuss reopening before we have successfully cocooned these vulnerable populations,” Escott said in a press release. “We must continue to look for additional personal protective equipment, more rapid testing, and increased staffing for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.”

Escott’s new order also requires people entering these facilities to wear a surgical face mask or a cloth face covering, if the surgical masks are not available. No one can be admitted to the facility if they have a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Capital Metro feels the financial impact from COVID-19

Capital Metro could see its sales tax revenue drop as much as 50% in the coming months as a result of the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Sales taxes account for the bulk of the agency’s revenue.

The agency is also losing money from fares, which it stopped collecting in April, and saw a steep drop in ridership in March, after schools closed and stay-at-home orders were issued.

The agency is eligible to receive $102 million in funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill, which should help it avoid dipping into reserves, according to CFO Reinet Marneweck.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

Austin Public Health has announced that Catholic Charities, Asian Family Support Services, El Buen Samaritano and the Austin Area Urban League will be among the first nonprofits to receive some of the $15 million relief fund council members approved nearly two weeks ago.

Concordia University in Austin is offering rooms in its residence halls to first responders and health care workers who are supporting efforts to mitigate COVID-19.

The City of Austin is accepting applications for rental assistance from a pool of $250,000. The city said it had received 138 applications as of Monday morning and will begin awarding money this week.

