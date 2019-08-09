Days After El Paso Massacre, Julián Castro Releases 'Plan To Disarm Hate'

By 1 minute ago
  • Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro holds a rally at Cheer Up Charlies in June.
    Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro holds a rally at Cheer Up Charlies in June.
    Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced a "plan to disarm hate" Friday morning, less than a week after a deadly shooting in El Paso that targeted Hispanic immigrants.

Arguing that the "nation's weak gun laws enable violent extremism," the former U.S. housing secretary and San Antonio mayor proposed a raft of ideas to fight the rise of domestic terrorism and reduce firearm violence.

"Now is our moment to decide what kind of country we want to be," the seven-page plan says. "We can be paralyzed by fear of extremism and cower before the corporate gun lobby, or we can combat white supremacist terrorism directly and end the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our nation for too long."

To combat the kind of hate that fueled the El Paso attack, Castro proposes re-focusing domestic terrorism investigations on the "most urgent threats," creating a "White House Initiative on Disarming Hate" and convening a yearly summit for the cause hosted by the president. The initiative would get at least $100 million in federal funds every year to coordinate anti-hate programs across five federal departments. Castro said he also wants to improve hate-crime reporting and partner with other countries to combat violent extremism — something the Trump administration has declined to do.

When it comes to guns, Castro says he would immediately carry out a set of executive actions, including a ban on the import of assault weapons and a requirement that the FBI deny firearm sales to those with warrants out for their arrest. After wielding those mandates, Castro says he would push for several proposals that are widely accepted by Democratic presidential contenders: universal background checks, a ban on high-capacity magazines and red flag laws that allow courts to temporarily take guns from people deemed dangerous.

On some ideas, though, Castro goes decisively further than some of his rivals have. He would not only bring back a permanent ban on assault weapons but also require registration of those that people already own and establish a buyback program to "ensure 2021 is the high-water mark of weapons of wars on American streets."

Castro would also mandate a license to purchase firearms. Buyers would have to register with their fingerprints, pass an FBI background check, complete a law enforcement interview and go through a "federally certified gun safety course."

And he would double the excise tax on guns and ammunition, raising it from 10% to 20%, with the additional revenue going toward gun violence prevention initiatives.

The proposal comes six days after a gunman opened fire on a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people and wounding at least two dozen others. The alleged shooter is believed to have written a hate-filled manifesto that surfaced online shortly before the massacre, decrying a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

A couple of the plan's components touch on ideas that have only gained traction following the massacre. The other Texan running for president, El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke, made headlines earlier this week when he said he would be open to a mandatory gun buyback program as well as firearms licensing.

The plan is Castro's latest policy rollout — and latest effort to distinguish himself in a crowded primary where he has built some recent fundraising and media momentum but still polls around 1%. He has previously put out proposals on issues including immigration, education, housing and police reform.

He unveiled the plan at the start of his latest trip to Iowa, where he is set to participate in a gun safety forum Saturday in Des Moines.

Tags: 
Julián Castro
El Paso
Mass Shootings
Gun Violence
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Julián Castro Reaches 130,000 Donors, Surpassing One Threshold For Fall Primary Debates

By Jul 8, 2019
Julian Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced Monday morning that he has amassed 130,000 donors, one of the requirements to make the primary debate stage this fall.

After Contentious Debate, Presidential Hopefuls Castro And O'Rourke Hold Dueling Rallies In Austin

By Jun 28, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Two days after Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke squared off over immigration on a debate stage in Miami, the Texans held simultaneous campaign events less than a mile from each other in downtown Austin.

What You Need To Know About The Immigration Law That Criminalizes Unauthorized Border Crossings

By Kit Johnson for The Conversation Jun 29, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

During the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 race, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro challenged all candidates to join his call for the repeal of a controversial immigration law.

Walmart Pulls Violent Game Displays After El Paso Shooting; No Change In Gun Sales

By Michelle Chapman | The Associated Press 13 minutes ago
Walmart employees near a memorial for the shooting victims
Stella M. Chávez / KERA

Walmart is removing from its stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at one of its stores in Texas, though it has not changed its policy on gun sales.

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Roundtables To Explore Responses To El Paso Shooting

By Aug 7, 2019
Gov. Greg Abbott surrounded by lawmakers and press
Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

Days after a white gunman murdered 22 people in El Paso in a shooting fueled by racism, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that he will hold another series of roundtable discussions to consider legislative proposals to address the tragedy.