Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Ban On Abortions During Coronavirus Spread

By 15 minutes ago
  • An examination table at a clinic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Texas’ ban on abortions during the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled Monday that state officials can't restrict abortion providers from offering the procedure to their patients.

Texas officials banned abortions last week as part of what they say is an effort to halt medical procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the spread of the virus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in a legal brief submitted to the court Monday that the ban on abortions is an effort to “preserve desperately needed medical supplies for the health care professionals combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”  

“Medical professionals are in dire need of supplies, and abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis,” Paxton wrote.

RELATED | Providers Report Anger And Despair Among Patients After Texas Officials Ban Abortions

In his order, Judge Yeakel said the ban raised concerns the state was violating the constitutional rights of women in the state, as well as causing “irreparable harm” to those seeking the procedure.

“Regarding a woman's right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly,” Yeakel wrote. “There can be no outright ban on such a procedure. This court will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court included a silent ‘except-in-a-national-emergency clause’ in its previous writings on the issue.”

The court blocked the ban until April 13, when the court plans to hold a 9:30 a.m. hearing by phone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Abortion
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Providers Report Anger And Despair Among Patients After Texas Officials Ban Abortions

By Mar 27, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Officials at Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas say they have canceled 261 abortions since Tuesday, after the state effectively banned the procedure.

Providers Sue Texas Officials For Blocking Abortions During COVID-19 Outbreak

By Mar 25, 2020
Miguel Guitierrez Jr./KUT

Abortion providers in Texas are suing state officials for banning abortions as part of their effort to halt procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Texas Officials Say Abortions Are Included In Abbott's Order Barring Unnecessary Medical Procedures

By Mar 23, 2020
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas health officials have banned abortions as part of what they say is an effort to crack down on medical procedures that are “not immediately medically necessary” during the spread of the coronavirus in the state.