Gov. Greg Abbott Says Most Texas Stores, Restaurants Can Increase Capacity Starting Monday

  Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference regarding COVID-19 in February.
Retail stores, restaurants, gyms, office buildings, museums and libraries in regions where hospitalizations are under control can open at 75% capacity starting Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. Bars cannot reopen at this time, he said.

Hospitals in Texas will also be able to resume elective surgeries immediately, he said, as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% for seven consecutive days. Abbott said three regions are excluded from this stage for now: Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria.

He clarified that bars "recategorized" as restaurants can expand capacity, but noted restaurants that don't follow protocols can lose their licenses.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state have been trending downward in recent weeks, though numbers are still higher than they were in the first few months of the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Greg Abbott

