Ransomware Attack Hits Local Governments In Texas

By 16 minutes ago
  • Texas emergency response personnel at the State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
    Texas emergency response personnel at the State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
    Trey Shaar / KUT

A coordinated ransomware attack has affected at least 20 local government entities in Texas, the Texas Department of Information Resources said. It would not release information about which local governments have been affected.

The department said the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating support from other state agencies through the Texas State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin.

DIR said the Texas Military Department and the Texas A&M University Systems' Cyber-Response and Security Operations Center teams are deploying resources to "the most critically impacted jurisdictions."

Elliot Sprehe, press secretary for the department, said DIR was working to confirm which government entities are affected and said other information was still coming in.

"It looks like we found out earlier today, but we’re not currently releasing who’s impacted due to security concerns,” he said.

KUT contacted the City of Austin about the cyberattack, but the Public Information Office declined to comment.

The Department of Information Resources advises jurisdictions that have been impacted to contact their local Texas Department of Emergency Management Disaster District Coordinator. DIR says it’s committed to providing the resources necessary to bring affected entities “back online.”

Tags: 
Cybersecurity

Related Content

DHS And Defense Department Initiatives Aim To Thwart Cyber Attacks

By Rhonda Fanning Aug 2, 2018
NDU Audio Visual/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

At a cybersecurity summit in New York this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen sounded an alarm about the dangers posed to the U.S. by cyber attacks.

New Report Shows Hackers Are Taking Aim At Energy Infrastructure

By Apr 4, 2018
Ryan Healy/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

Hackers are a threat to credit card information, election data, and now – according to a report from iDefense, an arm of consulting group Accenture – they’ve come for the energy sector.

Intelligence Chiefs 'Stand More Resolutely' Behind Finding Of Russia Election Hacking

By Jan 5, 2017

Updated at 2:15 p.m. ET

Intelligence agency leaders repeated their determination Thursday that only "the senior most officials" in Russia could have authorized recent hacks into Democratic National Committee and Clinton officials' emails during the presidential election.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper affirmed an Oct. 7 joint statement from 17 intelligence agencies that the Russian government directed the election interference — and went further.