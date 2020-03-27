Texas' Attorney General Says Cities And Counties Can't Restrict Gun Sales Under Emergency Orders

By 1 hour ago
  • Miguel Gutierrez for KUT

Gun sales can continue even as cities and counties curb nonessential business in light of COVID-19, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

In an opinion issued Friday, Paxton said even though Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration empowers cities and counties to restrict some activity, state law doesn't allow for the restriction of gun sales.

Paxton's order was prompted by state Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock who asked the attorney general's office for an opinion on whether local rules paring down business transactions to only those that are "essential" should include gun stores, ranges or other firearms-related businesses.

Paxton said there is no state law that would allow for Texas cities and counties to limit the sale or transfer of firearms.

“State law provides several emergency powers to local governments to control movement within their region during a disaster, which serves our communities well during public health events like the one we’re fighting now," he wrote Friday. "However, local regulation of the sale, possession, and ownership of firearms is specifically prohibited under Texas law. Under our laws, every Texan retains their right to purchase and possess firearms.” 

Cities and states across the country are asking whether firearms sales and gun-related businesses should be considered essential as they shelter-in-place and restrict businesses to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Cities like New Orleans and Champaign, Ill., have moved to enable city officials to limit the sale and transfer of firearms under state-of-emergency orders, but they haven't limited gun sales.

Paxton's opinion stops short of classifying firearms retailers or businesses like gun ranges as essential, though it allows gun sales to continue.

Under state law, the Texas governor can restrict gun sales during disasters.

Tags: 
Guns
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Ken Paxton

Related Content

Got Guns Or Ammo You Don't Want Anymore? Austin Police Will Take Them, 'No Questions Asked'

By Jan 27, 2020
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Residents with unwanted firearms and ammunition can turn them over to the Austin Police Department on Tuesday during the first of a series of no-questions-asked gun surrender programs.

Gun Background Checks Are On Pace To Break Record In 2019

By Lisa Marie Pane | The Associated Press Dec 4, 2019
Guns for sale
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year, reflecting what the industry says is a rush by people to buy weapons in reaction to the Democratic presidential candidates' calls for tighter restrictions.

COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Reports First Death, Texas Cities Can’t Restrict Gun Sales

By 9 hours ago
A health care worker at Austin Regional Clinic during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County Now Allows Automatic Release For Low-Level Felonies

By 21 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

People accused of nonviolent felonies like possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft and prostitution can now be automatically released on bond – on the condition that they return to court.