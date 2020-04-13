Texas' Ban On Online Voter Registration Complicates Efforts To Turn Out Young People In November

By 11 minutes ago
  • Cassie Davis talks to a young person about registering to vote, on the steps of the Texas Capitol in 2018.
    Cassie Davis talks to a young person about registering to vote, outside the Texas Capitol in 2018.
    Andrea Garcia for KUT

Voter groups are scrambling to figure out how to continue registering young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, since Texas is among a minority of states that don't allow online voter registration.

More than 1 million young people in Texas have registered to vote since the last presidential election. This is partly because young voters have been paying closer attention to politics during the Trump administration. Voting groups say it's also largely due to a concerted effort among several groups working to reach out to them.

Charlie Bonner, a spokesperson with MOVE Texas, said his group had been organizing volunteers on college campuses across the state.

“Most of MOVE’s work happens on campus, in-person, voter by voter, friends and neighbors talking to each other,” he said.

Some of the biggest spikes in voter registration among people under 30 happened right at the beginning of the year, he said.

And then, the coronavirus happened.

Campuses shut down. Person-to-person contact was outlawed.

Within a matter of days, Bonner said, the program came to a halt.

“It’s really been a shock to the momentum that we were seeing,” he said. “We were really building on the youth voter turnout momentum.”

During the midterm election in 2018, turnout among Texans under 30 tripled compared to the previous midterm election. Since then, money has been flowing to youth voter groups in an effort to keep things going.

The Texas Youth Power Alliance – which includes groups like Jolt, Texas Rising and MOVE Texas – set a goal of registering 300,000 new voters in the state by the presidential election in November. 

But now that their main strategy for reaching out to young voters is potentially unsafe, they are switching things up.

Rae Martinez, director of Texas Rising, said the group has been reaching out to young people online and by phone, instead of in person.

“The way to do that is really by reaching out to them on social media platforms, calling young people and talking to them about why it’s important to get involved,” Martinez said, “as well as texting people, which has been super beneficial for our program, because young people respond very well to text messages.”

Once volunteers convince young people to register, groups say, they also have to help some of them clear the hurdle of printing out a registration form, filling it out and mailing it in.

Bonner said that’s not easy for a lot of young people to do right now.

“A ton of young people – many of whom have been displaced as college campuses have closed – don’t have access to a printer; many don’t have access to the internet right now,” he said. “So this is really creating a massive barrier.”

Voter registration groups are working to problem-solve for that, too.

Martinez said Texas Rising is trying to figure out how to get addresses of people who need voter registration forms so it can send them printed forms. 

“We will be working with like maybe a mail firm – where we can mail them a voter registration form with pre-paid postage,” Martinez said. “So everything on that front is covered. All they will have to worry about is physically taking that piece of mail and putting it in the mailbox.”

"Without doing that [allowing online registration], we are not only jeopardizing our democracy, but really disenfranchising an entirely new generation of young voters."

The reason these groups have to get creative is because one obvious solution is just not available in Texas: online voter registration.

“We are trying to mobilize a digital generation and Texas has to modernize their approach to civic engagement,” said Antonio Arellano, the interim executive director of Jolt, which is reaching out to young voters of color in Texas.

Arellano said the combination of stay-at-home orders and not having the option to register online infringes on people’s voting rights. The state needs to move to online voter registration now more than ever, he said.

“Without doing that, we are not only jeopardizing our democracy, but really disenfranchising an entirely new generation of young voters,” Arellano said.

The Texas Secretary of State recently sent out an advisory suggesting local election officials make postage-paid registration applications available to voters. It said they could provide that option from either their own offices or by directing voters to a third-party website called Register2voter.org, which has a remote printing option.

Bonner said that's not enough.

"What this pandemic has done has really shined a spotlight on the inequalities in our system," he said. "We have to do more to increase that access and make sure that it’s equitable across the entire system. So, what Texas really needs is a full online voter registration system.”

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Voting
Voter Registration

Related Content

Texas Democrats Again Sue To Ease Vote-By-Mail Rules During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Apr 7, 2020
Charlie Pearce for The Texas Tribune

With primary election runoffs scheduled for July and the November general election on the horizon, the Texas Democratic Party has expanded its ongoing fight for more widespread mail-in balloting to federal court, fearful that a Monday U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Wisconsin presidential primary signals a need to get federal litigation in the pipeline quickly.

Texas Officials Try To Clarify Who Can Vote By Mail, But They Might Not Be Able To Just Say Everyone

By Apr 3, 2020
Election signs at the corner of Manor and Airport.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Secretary of State’s office sent local election officials an advisory Thursday that was meant to give them guidance on how to handle elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Democrats Sue To Open Up Texas' Vote-By-Mail Laws As Coronavirus Spreads

By Mar 20, 2020
The deadline to register to vote in the November 2019 election is Oct. 7.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Friday aimed at increasing access to vote by mail as the coronavirus spreads in the state.

You Can Vote At A Lot Of Austin Grocery Stores, Except H-E-B. Here's Why.

By Feb 27, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

If you're from Austin, voting in a grocery store probably feels like a normal thing. But to those who are newer to town, it's unusual.

Many Millennial And Gen Z Texans Say They Didn't Hear From A Campaign Ahead Of The Primaries

By Feb 18, 2020
Salvador Castro for KUT

Voters under 40 have been largely ignored during the lead up to this year’s presidential primaries, according to a new poll released by the Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University.

As Texas Becomes More Diverse, GOP Invests In Voter Registration for First Time In Years

By Feb 27, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas Republicans have swept statewide races for decades. So when Beto O’Rourke lost his bid for Senate against Ted Cruz by a margin of 2.6 percentage points in 2018, it was a wake-up call for Republicans, who had never had to try very hard to register voters. 

Young Democrats And Former Austin Official Sue Over Texas' Ban On Temporary Voting Locations

By Nov 26, 2019
Former Austin Assistant City Manager Terrell Blodgett and others speak out against Texas' mobile voting ban.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Texas Secretary of State is being sued over a new law banning local governments from setting up temporary polling locations – or any polling location that isn’t open throughout all of early voting.