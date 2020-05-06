Top Texas Officials Denounce Dallas Salon Owner's Jail Sentence For Defying Orders To Close

By 1 hour ago
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is
    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is "outraged" over the judge's decision to jail Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday said the seven-day jail sentence a Dallas salon owner received for defying orders to keep her business closed was excessive — and Paxton called for her immediate release.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement Wednesday, calling state district Judge Eric Moyé’s order to to jail and fine Shelley Luther “a shameful abuse of judicial discretion.”

Paxton wrote a letter to Moyé demanding he immediately release Luther. Soon after, Abbott issued a statement saying he disagreed “with the excessive action” by the judge.

“As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option,” Abbott said. “Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”

___________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune 

Tags: 
Ken Paxton
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Gov. Abbott Says Texas Salons And Barbershops Can Reopen Friday

By May 5, 2020
The state Capitol building in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. Gyms, nonessential manufacturers and businesses that work out of office buildings will be allowed to reopen May 18, with certain restrictions. 

Texas' Attorney General Says Cities And Counties Can't Restrict Gun Sales Under Emergency Orders

By Mar 27, 2020
Miguel Gutierrez for KUT

Gun sales can continue even as cities and counties curb nonessential business in light of COVID-19, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

As Some States Reopen, Theater Owners Are Watching — And Mostly Waiting

By 8 hours ago

For the first time in more than a month, a handful of U.S. movie theaters is screening films for the public. It's a toe-dip, not a dive. Santikos Entertainment in San Antonio opened three of its nine Texas cineplexes with masks and social distancing protocols in place this past Saturday. Two days later, EVO Entertainment did the same with two of its Texas theaters.