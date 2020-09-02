Watch: Austin Health Officials Announce Free PPE Distribution In COVID-19 Hot Spots

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Public health officials are announcing distribution events for free personal protective equipment, which includes items like face masks and hand sanitizer, in coronavirus hot spots in the Austin area.

The distribution events will take place over the next several weeks. Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health held a 10 a.m. news conference to provide details on their plans. 

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County's interim health authority, and Stephanie Hayden, director of Austin Public Health, joined the news conference.

Watch the video below:

The health officials say they want to remind everyone to stay vigilant about wearing PPE, washing or sanitizing their hands often, and keeping at least 6 feet between themselves and coworkers, close friends and family outside of their household. 

