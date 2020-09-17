Watch: Austin ISD District 5 School Board Candidate Forum

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Tonight’s conversation was with the three candidates for District 5, which covers Central and West Austin. The candidates are Lynn Boswell, Jennifer Littlefield and Piper Stege Nelson. The current school board member holding this seat, Amber Elenz, chose to not run for re-election.

Find out which district you're in here.

Watch the conversation below:

Here's the schedule for the other forums: