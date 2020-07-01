Watch: A Dell Med Professor Answers Your Questions About Using Plasma To Treat COVID-19

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Dell Medical School professor Dr. Rama Thyagarajan, an infectious disease specialist, joined KUT Wednesdeay for a livestreamed discussion about using plasma to treat the coronavirus.

Thyagarajan spoke with KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton about the latest developments and the need for plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to help treat patients who are sick now.

Watch the video of the conversation below:

The video will be available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

