Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 In Texas As Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on Texas’ response to COVID-19 on Monday at 2 p.m.

The last 10 days have all seen record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Sunday, there were 3,409 patients in Texas hospitals with the coronavirus. The state has also seen record numbers in daily new COVID-19 cases, with 4,430 cases reported on Saturday — the largest single-day increase to date.

Watch the news conference below:

In the current phase of Abbott's reopening plan, restaurants can operate at 75% capacity indoors and bars at 50% capacity indoors. After Bexar County led the way last week, the governor said local governments can require businesses to mandate face-covering policies. Several governments — including Travis, Dallas and Harris counties — have issued orders doing so.