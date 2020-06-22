Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 In Texas As Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

By 1 hour ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on Texas’ response to COVID-19 on Monday at 2 p.m.

The last 10 days have all seen record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Sunday, there were 3,409 patients in Texas hospitals with the coronavirus. The state has also seen record numbers in daily new COVID-19 cases, with 4,430 cases reported on Saturday — the largest single-day increase to date. 

Watch the news conference below:

In the current phase of Abbott's reopening plan, restaurants can operate at 75% capacity indoors and bars at 50% capacity indoors. After Bexar County led the way last week, the governor said local governments can require businesses to mandate face-covering policies. Several governments — including Travis, Dallas and Harris counties — have issued orders doing so. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Greg Abbott

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Record 506 New Cases In Travis County, Third Austin Bar Gets Suspended

By 23 hours ago
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the economy, bars can be open at 50% capacity inside. Outdoors, there are no capacity limit.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, June 21. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With A Familiar Message In A Changing World

By Jun 20, 2020

Updated at 9:05 a.m. ET Sunday

In his first big campaign event since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, President Trump reached back into his culture war playbook to paint an image of a left-wing extremist dystopia that will take hold if he is defeated and Democratic opponent Joe Biden is elected this November.

To Remove Barriers, Austin Public Health Offers COVID-19 Assessments By Phone And At-Home Testing

By Jun 16, 2020
A mobile coronavirus testing site off I-35.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

People without internet access can now call a hotline to sign up for a free COVID-19 test. Those without transportation can soon get tested at home.