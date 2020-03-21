WATCH LIVE: Austin Announces Federal Disaster Loans Available For Small Businesses

Veronica Briseño, director of the City of Austin Economic Development Department, is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss emergency financial assistance available for Austin businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA approved Texas' request for the low-interest federal disaster loans. Under the program, businesses, private nonprofits and others may qualify for up to $2 million in loans to pay debts, payroll and other bills they are unable to pay because of the coronavirus crisis.

“We are excited that local small businesses and non-profits have another source of relief from the economic impacts of this pandemic," City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a statement, "and we are continuing to evaluate other sources of support to respond to the needs of our local businesses and their employees.”

Watch the news conference live:

On Thursday, the Austin City Council is scheduled to discuss the creation of a local program similar to the SBA program. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program would provide loans up to $35,000 for Austin businesses that can show economic injury because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that for many local Austin businesses, the economic impact began with the cancellation of South by Southwest,” Briseño said in a statement. “Our intent for the proposed Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is to address the economic impact to local businesses and provide support to retain employees until a recovery can begin.”

