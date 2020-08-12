Watch Live: Austin City Council Could Vote On Police Department Cuts Today

Austin City Council members have a chance Wednesday to vote on a new budget and decide how much to cut from the $400 million the city gives to the Austin Police Department.

One proposal supported by much of City Council is to cut $22 million from the police department immediately, putting that money toward other departments like Austin Public Health and Austin-Travis County EMS.

Council members will also consider moving about a dozen divisions out from under police, including internal affairs and victim services. That change could amount to moving $79 million away from the department, though not necessarily freeing that money up for other spending.

The last part of this proposal sets some money aside to be decided on later. The roughly $47 million could be put into what some council members are calling a transition fund – department divisions the council could move or other funding, like overtime pay, that council could reduce or cut entirely.

Members could vote Wednesday or Friday.

