Watch Live: Austin Leaders Lay Out Plan For Reopening City Offices And Restarting Services

By 47 minutes ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

City of Austin leaders are announcing their plans for the phased reopening of city offices and services in an 11 a.m. news conference. City Manager Spencer Cronk will be joined by department heads from Parks and Recreation, Austin Public Library, Animal Services and Austin Code.

The city said the plan will have employees returning to the workplace as early as Monday, while those not in essential positions are urged to continue to work from home. 

Every 28 days, the city says, data and work environments will be assessed to determine the next steps for the return of more employees to their workplaces.

Watch the live video below:

Tags: 
City Of Austin
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin Leaders Encourage Peer Pressure To Get Folks To Wear Face Masks And Avoid Crowding Spaces

By 22 hours ago
A list of rules outside a bar that has reopened.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin and Travis County officials are urging people to wear face coverings and to avoid large gatherings as the city and the state reopen for business.

If that refrain sounds familiar, it's because you've heard the song – and it bears repeating, officials say, lest Austin see a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 that could cripple the region's health care infrastructure.

Austin Public Health Officials Are Urging More Residents To Get Tested For The Coronavirus

By May 27, 2020
A sign in front of the reopened Revelry Kitchen + Bar says, "No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service."
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health said it can administer 1,750 COVID-19 tests per day at its drive-thru testing site, but only 200 to 350 people are being tested each day.