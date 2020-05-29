Watch Live: Austin Leaders Lay Out Plan For Reopening City Offices And Restarting Services

City of Austin leaders are announcing their plans for the phased reopening of city offices and services in an 11 a.m. news conference. City Manager Spencer Cronk will be joined by department heads from Parks and Recreation, Austin Public Library, Animal Services and Austin Code.

The city said the plan will have employees returning to the workplace as early as Monday, while those not in essential positions are urged to continue to work from home.

Every 28 days, the city says, data and work environments will be assessed to determine the next steps for the return of more employees to their workplaces.

