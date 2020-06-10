Watch Live: Austin Public Health Holds Weekly Coronavirus Q&A

Austin Public Health leaders are holding their weekly virtual question-and-answer session on COVID-19 Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The 30-minute Q&A with members of the media may include interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette — depending on their availability.

What do you want to know about contact tracing? At noon Wednesday, tune in for a live conversation with Dell Medical School's Dr. Parker Hudson, who leads the contact tracing team in Austin.

Watch the live video below:

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.