Watch Live: Get Your Questions About The Search For A COVID-19 Vaccine Answered

What do you want to know about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine? We'll be answering your questions in a live conversation starting at noon with Jason McLellan, an associate professor of molecular bioscience at UT Austin.

KUT's Jennifer Stayton is hosting the first episode in our series, "Now What?" – weekly livestreamed events in partnership with UT and the Dell Medical School, focusing on what the coronavirus pandemic means for our lives now and in the future.

Watch the video below:

Each week, KUT reporters will talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across the university about what we need to know about COVID-19. You can watch the video live on Facebook or KUT.org, and the video will be available later on YouTube and via podcast.

