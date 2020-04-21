Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Update During First Week Of Loosened COVID-19 Orders

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus. 

Last Friday, Abbott unveiled his plans for the gradual reopening of the Texas economy. He issued an executive order that allows businesses not previously considered essential to offer "retail-to-go" services starting this week.

While he reopened state parks and loosened some restrictions on surgeries, the governor said it would be unsafe to reopen school buildings, announcing they would be closed for the remainder of the school year. 

Watch the new conference below starting at 2 p.m.

