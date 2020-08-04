Watch Live: The Lone Finalist For Austin ISD Superintendent Addresses The Community

By 49 minutes ago
  • Stephanie Elizalde, chief of school leadership at Dallas ISD, is the lone finalist for Austin ISD's new superintendent.
    Dallas ISD

Members of the Austin Independent School District community will have the opportunity to learn more about the lone finalist to be the next superintendent during a virtual discussion Tuesday night.

Stephanie Elizalde will introduce herself during a conversation with school board President Geronimo Rodriguez that will be streamed on AISD TV, as well as the district’s Facebook page. She is currently the chief of school leadership at Dallas ISD.

The conversation will focus on questions the school board received from the community as part of the interview process.

The process was done behind closed doors, so candidates were not identified publicly. Under state law, the district cannot offer Elizalde a contract for 21 days, so she is not technically hired yet.

The conversation in English begins at 5:30 p.m., with a Spanish conversation following at 6:30.

Elizalde will speak during two more video sessions this week. She will talk about her plans for academics Wednesday at 12 p.m. in Spanish and 1:30 p.m. in English. On Thursday, she will discuss leadership, culture and equity at 6 p.m. in Spanish and 7:30 p.m. in English.

