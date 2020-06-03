Watch Live: What's Coming Next For COVID-19? Here's What The Data Says

Lauren Ancel Meyers' lab at UT Austin analyzes data and models scenarios for how things could play out with COVID-19. So what can the data tell us about where the pandemic is headed next? Join us for a live conversation with Meyers at noon Wednesday.

Meyers, a mathematical epidemiologist, will talk with KUT's Nadia Hamdan about what goes into forecasting what's next with COVID-19 and how that could change.

This is the second episode of Now What? — a weekly livestreamed series in partnership with UT and the Dell Medical School, focusing on what the coronavirus pandemic means for our lives now and in the future.

