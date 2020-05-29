What Does The Data Say About What's Coming Next For COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

What can data tell us about where the pandemic is headed next?

Join us for the next episode of our weekly livestreamed interview series, Now What?, at noon on June 3 when we’ll talk with Lauren Ancel Meyers, a mathematical epidemiologist at UT Austin.

Meyers' lab analyzes data and models scenarios for how things could play out in terms of infections and deaths. Its analysis finds a high probability that the number of deaths in both Austin and Texas are likely past their peak under current circumstances.

We’ll talk about what goes into making those forecasts and how they could change.

This is the second episode of Now What? – a series of livestreamed events, in partnership with UT and the Dell Medical School, focusing on what the coronavirus pandemic means for our lives now and in the future.

Each week, KUT reporters will talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across the university about what people need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and available later on YouTube, via podcast and at KUT.org.

