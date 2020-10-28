Watch: Views And Brews On The Science Behind A Coronavirus Vaccine

A number of COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway in the United States, including here in Austin. The findings on whether a potential vaccine is safe and effective are expected by the end of the year, but experts say it's unlikely a vaccine will be widely available until 2021.

Shelley Payne with LaMontagne Center for Infectious Diseases at UT Austin and Jaquelin Dudley, a professor of molecular biosciences at UT, join KUT's Rebecca McInroy to discuss what's unique about creating a vaccine for the coronavirus, and how scientists determine when one is ready, safe and effective.