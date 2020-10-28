© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science

Watch: Views And Brews On The Science Behind A Coronavirus Vaccine

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
A tent set up in the Austin Convention Center to treat medical emergencies.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The convention center has been set up as an alternative care site should hospitals in the Austin area become overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway in the United States, including here in Austin. The findings on whether a potential vaccine is safe and effective are expected by the end of the year, but experts say it's unlikely a vaccine will be widely available until 2021.

Shelley Payne with LaMontagne Center for Infectious Diseases at UT Austin and Jaquelin Dudley, a professor of molecular biosciences at UT, join KUT's Rebecca McInroy to discuss what's unique about creating a vaccine for the coronavirus, and how scientists determine when one is ready, safe and effective.

Tags

ScienceCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccines
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content