Pitch And Pups: Austin Pets Alive And Austin FC Team Up To Help Dogs Get Adopted In Central Texas

Austin's Major League Soccer team has partnered with the city's long-running no-kill shelter to help get dogs adopted.

Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive announced Tuesday that dogs in need of adoption will become temporary mascots for the team during home games at Q2 Stadium.

The dogs will be featured in social media promotions and on-field events ahead of the games.

In an announcement Tuesday, Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said the partnership makes sense, given Austin's aggressive affinity for dogs.

"By featuring APA! dogs as honorary mascots at Austin FC home matches, our Club and supporters can help at-risk dogs in Austin by introducing them to our dog-loving community," he said.

Austin Pets Alive runs the city's animal shelter and maintains its no-kill policy, which requires 95% of animals in shelters not be euthanized. APA says its efforts have saved 90,000 animals in the last decade.

But APA volunteers have previously urged the city to reconsider the no-kill policy, calling it unsustainable. And while dog and cat adoptions boomed at the start of the pandemic, they haven't kept up the pace.

After a grueling stint of road games to start the season, Austin FC's first home game is against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 19.

The team has 17 games at Q2 Stadium this season.