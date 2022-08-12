KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms earn four national Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 12, 2022 – A COVID-19 vaccination tracking project, a story about a cemetery for people with mental illness and a report on how major league soccer passed over San Antonio for Austin won National Edward R. Murrow awards for exemplifying the impact of journalism as a service to the community.

The KUT and “Texas Standard” newsroom earned four national Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). These were among six national Murrows awarded to members of The Texas Newsroom and among 26 awarded to public radio stations across the country.

Here are The Texas Newsroom winners for 2022:



Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession. The awards will be presented at the National Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on October 10.

A complete list of winners with links to the winning entries for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards is at rtdna.org.

