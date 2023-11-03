Our logo has a fresh look

As Austin’s news landscape evolves and newcomers look to connect to their new community, it’s more important than ever to communicate that KUT is the go-to source for local news and information. Whether you’re connecting with us online, the KUT News app, your smart speaker, your radio – or whatever new platform the future has in store, KUT is there to help you engage with your community.

To better convey this message, we’ve refined the KUT logo to emphasize the service we deliver. We’re still available at 90.5 on the FM dial, but we’re so much more than a radio station – and it’s about time our logo reflected it.

We’re your source for local news and information

Over the summer, we worked with Page, experts in design, architecture and engineering, to update the existing KUT logo and tagline to better convey our brand promise. The footprint of red and black rectangles – signifying KUT News’ depth and perception – remains, but the 90.5 frequency is replaced by "News."

While our roots are in radio (KUT was founded in 1958), we are platform-agnostic and constantly evolving to meet you where you are. Our updated logo is less about where to find us and more about what we deliver to you.

“Reliably Austin”

We’ve also updated our tagline to better reflect our promise to you, because we’re so much more than Austin’s NPR Station! For more than 20 years, Austinites have turned to the KUT newsroom (launched in 2002) for deep, sustained coverage of the issues that define our community.

But it's not just 90.5 on the radio that people turn to. During the February 2021 winter storm Uri, when many thousands of Austinites relied on the battery left in their cellphones to get vital safety updates, you turned to KUT News’ social channels and the KUT app for trusted up-to-the-minute information. More and more of you are adding KUT News to your smart speaker routine.

Whether it’s the I-35 expansion project, local voter’s guides and Austin City Hall – or the more personal, sometimes lighter, side of life, you can turn to KUT News for thoughtful reporting, featuring the diverse perspectives that make Austin a special place to live.