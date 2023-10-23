An Austin-area guide to voting in the Nov. 7 election

Lee esta historia en español

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election in Texas starts Monday. You'll be able to weigh in on 14 statewide constitutional amendments, including propositions to reduce property taxes for child care centers and give retired teachers cost-of-living raises. There are also county-specific measures on the ballot.

Here’s what you need to know to vote.



Am I registered to vote?

You can go to the Texas Secretary of State's website to verify your registration anywhere in the state. If it turns out you're not registered, the deadline for this election has passed — but you can visit the Vote Texas site to learn how to register for future elections.



When and where can I vote?

You have to vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

Travis County early voting locations are open Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 3. Here are the hours for specific dates:



Monday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 28 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A few "mega" voting centers (marked yellow below) are open until 10 p.m. on the first and last days of early voting.

You can check live wait times on the Travis County website.

Williamson County polling locations are open at these times:



Monday, Oct. 23, to Saturday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a list of Williamson County early voting locations and their wait times on the county's website.

Hays County polling locations are open at these times:



Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 29 — closed

Monday, Oct. 30, to Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a list of Hays County early voting locations and their wait times on the county's website.



What to bring to the polls

Make sure to bring a photo ID when you vote. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas driver's license (DPS issued)

Texas election identification certificate (DPS issued)

Texas personal ID card (DPS issued)

Texas handgun license (DPS issued)

U.S. military photo ID

U.S. citizenship certificate

U.S. passport (book or card)

The ID can be expired for up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID, here are the alternatives you can bring to the polls:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can either be a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



Voting by mail?

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 27. In Texas, you can only vote by mail if you:



won't be in the county you're registered in during early voting and on Election Day

are sick or disabled

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

are 65 or older on Election Day

are in prison or involuntary civil commitment, but are otherwise eligible

The Austin-area League of Women Voters has put together a guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters, which you can find on the organization's website.

Once you’ve returned your mail-in ballot, you can check its status on the Texas Secretary of State's website.



What's on the ballot?

For details on the local issues on your ballot, check out our county voter guides:

