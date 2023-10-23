Travis County Voter Guide: What you need to know to vote Nov. 7

Lee esta historia en español

Election Day is Nov. 7. Voters in Travis County will decide on funding for parks and transportation this year.

Here's what you need to know to vote in Travis County.

(If you live in Williamson County, view this guide. If you live in Hays County, view this guide.)



Am I registered to vote?

You can verify your voter registration in Travis County using the Texas Secretary of State's My Voter Portal. The deadline to register for this election has passed.



When and where can I vote?

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Friday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here are the early voting hours:



Monday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 28 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For this election, the county has four mega centers that have extended voting hours until 10 p.m. on the first and last days of early voting. They include:



Ben Hur Shrine Center

Austin Permitting and Development Center

Millennium Youth Complex

Southpark Meadows

The Travis County Elections website also has live wait times available, so you can plan your trip accordingly.

Review the full list of polling locations. Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IDs are needed to vote

Everyone who votes will need photo identification. Here is the list of accepted forms of ID:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Voters' IDs should be up to date, but they can be expired for up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID ahead of this election and don’t have one, here are the accepted alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can be either a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

What if I want to vote by mail?

Registered voters in Texas can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

In Travis County, the deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27. You can print and complete an application here in English and here in Spanish.

Use blue or black ink when filling out the application and ballot, and make sure the county receives your ballot before Election Day. You can also hand deliver your mail-in ballot to the county elections office. You will need to show an ID if you go in person.

The Austin-area League of Women Voters put together a guide of additional tips for filling out your application to vote by mail and the overall process.



What's on my ballot?

Texans across the state will have the opportunity to decide whether 14 constitutional amendments proposed by state lawmakers pass or fail. Voters in Travis County will also be able to weigh in on a hefty bond package, mayoral races and school contests.

Review the full sample ballot on the Travis County website.

Largest Travis County bond package yet



Proposition A could fund over $233 million for Travis County roads. It would be used for improvements, constrictions and land acquisition for roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and bridges.

Proposition B could fund $276 million to improve county parks and purchase land to build future parks.

Travis County is looking to purchase land as prices continue to soar, KUT's Nathan Bernier reports. The package was developed in collaboration with volunteers on the Citizens Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC), which narrowed down the list over the last few months.

Some of the road projects include:



Widening Pearce Lane from FM 973 to Ross Road South

Adding a shared-use path on the south side of Howard Lane from McNeil Drive to McNeil-Merriltown Road

Expanding Turnersville Road from a two-lane undivided road to a four-lane divided road

Some of the park projects being considered include:

The Gilleland Creek Greenway project, which would build trails and amenities from Northeast Metro Park to Ben E. Fisher Park

Adding synthetic turf on four soccer fields and four baseball fields at Southeast Metro Park and building a new maintenance facility

Completing the Bee Creek Sports Complex by adding additional fields and a pavilion

City contests

The cities of Jonestown and Lago Vista are looking to elect new mayors and multiple city council members.

Jonestown



Mayor

Paul Johnson

City Council, Place 1

Eric Davis Jordan Koncak

City Council, Place 2

Tom Buckle



Lago Vista



Mayor

Kevin Sullivan Jim Peck Edward (Ed) Tidwell

City Council, Place 1

Shane R. Saum Arch Davila

City Council, Place 3

Rob Durbin Dick Weatherly

City Council, Place 5

Paul Roberts



Manor

There are three propositions for Manor residents to decide on.



Proposition A could fund $15 million in economic development projects.

could fund $15 million in economic development projects. Proposition B could fund more than $61 million for parks, trails and a new recreation center.

Proposition C could fund more than $90 million for a new city hall and public library facility.

Pflugerville

Residents in Pflugerville will consider raising city council and mayor compensation and will look to remove the executive assistant position from the city council.

School contests

Pflugerville and Lago Vista ISD are considering tax rate raises. Lake Travis ISD is looking to pass a school bond for over $143 million for new athletic facilities and improvements to existing facilities.