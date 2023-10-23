Williamson County Voter Guide: What you need to know to vote Nov. 7

Lee esta historia en español

Election Day is Nov. 7, and Williamson County has a multimillion dollar bond package on the ballot.

Here's what you need to know to vote in Williamson County.

(If you live in Travis County, view this guide. If you live in Hays County, view this guide.)



Am I registered to vote?

You can verify your registration using the Texas Secretary of State's My Voter Portal to make sure you can vote in Williamson County. The deadline to register for this election has passed.



When and where can I vote?

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23, and runs through Friday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Not all polling locations are open for early voting, so make sure to check the county's early voting schedule.

Here are the early voting hours:



Monday, Oct. 23, to Saturday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're registered to vote in Williamson County, you can vote at any of the county's polling locations. Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



IDs are needed to vote

Everyone who votes will need photo identification. Here is the list of accepted forms of ID:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Voters' IDs should be up to date, but they can be expired for up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID ahead of this election and don’t have one, here are the accepted alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can be either a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

What if I want to vote by mail?

Registered voters in Texas can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Residents can print out an application to vote by mail from the Williamson County website. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 27.

Use blue or black ink when filling out the application and ballot. Make sure the county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail your ballot or deliver it in person to the county elections office. Make sure your envelope is sealed, and take your ID with you if you go in person.

The Austin-area League of Women Voters has additional tips for filling out your application to vote by mail and the overall process.

What's on my ballot?

To see what's on your specific ballot, go to the county's voter and sample ballot lookup application and fill out your information.

At the top of your ballot, you will see 14 state constitutional amendments, followed by two Williamson County propositions. Depending on where you reside, you may also see more items on the ballot.

Williamson County

Voters will consider a $884 million bond package for road and park projects. The package is split into two propositions:



Proposition A could fund $825 million for 38 proposed road projects located in the county's four precincts. The projects include widening roads and extending roads, improving intersections and more. All of the proposed projects can be viewed in a presentation put together by the county.

Proposition B could fund $59 million for parks and recreational improvements. This includes work on trails, current facilities and buying land for future parks. All of the proposed projects can be viewed in a presentation put together by the county.

Georgetown

The City of Georgetown has a $130 million bond package on the ballot to improve city services. The package is split into four propositions:



Proposition A could fund $56 million for the construction of a 80,000-square foot customer service center, which would consolidate city services that are currently located in multiple offices throughout Georgetown. More information about the project can be found city's website.

Proposition B could fund $49 million for the renovation and expansion of the Georgetown Recreation Center. The project would add a third gym and more multi-purpose spaces for youth sports leagues and summer camps. More information about the project can be found on the city's website.

Proposition C could fund $15 million to expand the city's animal sheltering capacity. The city would use the funding to enter into partnership with other local governments to expand the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, which is located in Georgetown, or to expand city's animal shelter. More information about the project can be found on the city's website.

Proposition D could fund $10 million for the construction of a new jointly-owned YMCA center on the city's west side. More information about the project can be found on the city's website.

You can find more information about the bond package, including what the ballot language will look like on the City of Georgetown website.

Round Rock ISD

Voters in the Round Rock Independent School District will have a chance to weigh in on the district's property tax rate. The item will appear on the ballot as Proposition A.

If approved, Proposition A will provide funds for all staff members to receive an additional 3% general pay increase. If rejected, the school district would increase its budget deficit by $33 million.

More information about Round Rock ISD's Proposition A, including its financial impact on homeowners, can be found on the school district's website.

Other elections

Bartlett, Jarrell and Pflugerville also have municipal propositions on the ballot.

Voters in the Pflugerville Independent School District will also have a chance to weigh in on the district's property tax rate.