San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush signed a resolution Tuesday agreeing to changes to the Alamo grounds.The master…
From Texas Standard.More controversy turned up over the weekend about how the Texas General Land Office and its chief, George P. Bush, are managing the…
From Texas Standard:Just shy of his first year in office, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has certainly made good on one important campaign promise…
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush led a rally at the Capitol today in support of school vouchers and expanded charter school in Texas.Bush served on…
It's official: Texas is once again Bush country.Big names in state and national politics gathered in the Texas Senate chamber Friday to watch…
George P. Bush has more than $2.8 million to spend on his campaign for Texas Land Commissioner. His two main challengers, a Republican and a Democrat,…
On this week's Tribcast, Evan Smith, Emily Ramshaw, Reeve Hamilton and Ben Philpott talk about George P. Bush's launch of his bid for land commissioner,…
George P. Bush - son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the nephew of former president George W. Bush - announced today he's running for Texas Land…