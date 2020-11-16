-
Every day, you make important choices – about whether to feast on fries or take a brisk walk, whether to spend or save your paycheck, whether to buy the…
-
It's the holiday season, and if you celebrate, your trash and recycling bins are likely filling up faster than usual. During the season, you might find…
-
From Texas Standard:In many parts of Texas, it has become a lot easier to recycle in recent years. Got a plastic bottle or an aluminum can? Just throw…
-
The Parks and Recreation Recycling Task Force is recommending several different ways to pay for consistent recycling around Austin.The Austin City Council…
-
From Texas Standard.Something is happening in far west Texas that could be a harbinger for the rest of the state. El Paso has no place to send recycled…
-
A few months ago, Austin launched a new recycling program. A company called Simple Recycling agreed to pick up people’s unwanted clothing and textiles…
-
Austin has a goal to become a so-called “zero waste” city by 2040. That means only 10 percent of the city’s garbage can end up in a landfill. A…
-
"Would you like to have a little Coke?" asks Kathy Bell Hargrave, cracking open a can of soda in her daughter's kitchen.Some things we do in life without…
-
There are lots of things we power with batteries these days, from interactive children's books that use tiny batteries, to toothbrushes that run on bigger…
-
One of the city's former landfills in South East Austin is about to get a facelift. The city will soon transform the area into an industrial hub focused…