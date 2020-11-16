Restaurant Review

-
Take two pieces of bread, slap some food between them, and you've got yourself a sandwich. A minute to learn. A lifetime to master. Austin…
A new food court in downtown Austin has no fast food chains. Instead, all the options come from local restaurants that normally specialize in sit-down…
The slow smoked barbecue famous in Central Texas is slowly spreading nationwide and beyond, but the entirely different barbecue out of Korea has already…
A new downtown restaurant specializing in "modern Mexican" is luring customers with its fine dining take on a cuisine with close ties to Texas.Is a place…
A new Spanish restaurant opened on South Lamar Boulevard this summer, promising to add to the city's limited selection of Iberian cuisine. Does it…
Food made with ingredients sourced from the Texas Hill Country is the focus of a new restaurant in East Austin. We spoke with Austin American-Statesman…
Empanadas and other baked goods from Paraguay are featured at a new cafe and bakery on Montopolis Drive near Riverside Drive. Austin American-Statesman…
A new fried chicken joint in the Mueller Development is bringing back a classic Austin brand with a heavy dose of nostalgia. We asked Austin…
Among the new restaurants popping up on Burnet Road in North Austin is a French-inspired place the owners describe as a cross between Waffle House and a…
A restaurant that opened in 1946 in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood just got a major overhaul. Green Pastures is now Mattie's at Green Pastures.Does…