-
One of Austin’s biggest months for visitors has begun, just as concerns grow around the new coronavirus COVID-19. While most events are proceeding as…
-
The Texas Relays are back in town. The annual NCAA track and field contest hosted by UT Austin always draws hundreds of athletes and fans – and some…
-
The 87th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays returned to the University of Texas late last week. More than 6,000 college and high school athletes from…
-
Austin is keeping busy this weekend — which means there are a few road closures event and non-event goers alike should look out for.The Austin Urban Music…
-
With the 86th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays underway, thousands of visitors will enjoy Austin throughout the weekend.The Relays feature high…
-
The 85th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays have returned to Austin.Track and field action at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium kicked off on…
-
A panel in East Austin tonight will discuss how students can overcome racial stigmas through participating in athletics.“Moving Past Racial Stigmas to…
-
View Austin Street Closures For Texas Relays 2011 in a larger mapThe Texas Relays are not just a serious competition for track and field athletes. The…
-
House May Ease Graduation RequirementsThe Texas House will take a final vote today on a bill that would ease graduation requirements for Texas students.…