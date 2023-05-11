Live updates: The Texas border braces for the end of Title 42
The restriction that has allowed the U.S. to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country since the beginning of the COVID pandemic will end at 11 p.m. Thursday.
What will the end of Title 42 mean for migrants, Texans living on the border, and immigration as we know it? The Texas Newsroom's reporters will be on the border — from El Paso to Big Bend to the Rio Grande Valley — Thursday and Friday, sharing updates here and on KUT. Follow along as we document the story unfold in real time.
