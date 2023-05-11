© 2023 KUT Public Media

Live updates: The Texas border braces for the end of Title 42

The Texas Newsroom
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
Signs up at the border wall in Brownsville say "No human is illegal."
Eddie Gaspar for KUT
The U.S. is lifting a pandemic-era restriction known as Title 42 that allowed the government to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country.

The restriction that has allowed the U.S. to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country since the beginning of the COVID pandemic will end at 11 p.m. Thursday.

What will the end of Title 42 mean for migrants, Texans living on the border, and immigration as we know it? The Texas Newsroom's reporters will be on the border — from El Paso to Big Bend to the Rio Grande Valley — Thursday and Friday, sharing updates here and on KUT. Follow along as we document the story unfold in real time.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

