H-E-B will start offering tap-to-pay at some stores as soon as this week

H-E-B announced it is starting to offer tap-to-pay options as part of a phased rollout that will provide the service at all of its stores over the next few weeks.

The lack of a tap-to-pay option has been a common gripe directed at the popular Texas grocery store chain. The company said in its announcement Monday that the change will allow customers to make purchases using services like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

"The service will first become available at H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area, where it will take about a week to launch at every location in the San Antonio region," the company said in a statement. After that, H-E-B said it will continue the rollout through October at stores across the state, including Mi Tienda stores in Houston.

In August, the company began piloting tap-to-pay options at its gourmet grocery store chain, Central Market.