H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay option at Central Market stores
Fret not next time you forget your wallet while picking up a strange variety of organic mushroom or cold-pressed juice at Central Market. Tap to pay is here.
H-E-B is piloting the system at its gourmet grocery store chain. It allows customers to tap their credit card or use a digital wallet on their smartphone to pay for items instead of swiping or inserting a card in the chip reader. It works for Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, or you can tap your Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express credit or debit card.
IMPORTANT NEWS AT CENTRAL MARKET— kel-c huse (@kelseyhuse30) August 14, 2024
TAP TO PAY NOW AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/BlpBIRDaAd
H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Johnny Mojica said the company hopes to eventually roll out the service at regular H-E-B stores, but it isn't sharing details on when that will happen yet.
"While we hope to offer these tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future, currently, there are no other plans to share at this time," he said in an email.
Tap to pay can be a faster and more secure form of payment compared to swiping or using a chip reader, according to Apple. The system is contactless, which makes it more difficult for credit card skimmers to steal information. It's also helpful in a pinch when you forget your wallet and have only your phone or watch handy.